Driver dies after being hit by car that ran a red light on Mercury Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead and another is injured following an overnight crash at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard Thursday, police say.

The crash happened around 12:12 a.m., according to police.

Police say a Nissan on Mercury Boulevard drove through a red light and hit a Chrysler that was traveling on Jefferson Avenue with a green light.

The driver of the Nissan who ran the red light was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive, police say. However, the other driver died at the scene, police added.

Police also learned that after the Nissan and the Chrysler crashed, two other cars were subsequently hit. None of the people in those cars were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.