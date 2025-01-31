First domestic violence safe home opens in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new safe home for survivors of domestic violence has opened in Newport News, providing essential support and resources for those in need.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with a local non profit leader who has dedicated her efforts to removing the barriers facing survivors of domestic violence.

Katrina Foster, the executive director of Amber R.I.S.E., expressed her frustration with the lack of resources available in the legal system for victims of domestic violence. Her nonprofit organization is focused on restoring hope for domestic violence victims.

"I would go to court, and there was just not enough resources for people who were dealing with domestic violence," Foster said. "They would be in court and turn around and say, ‘Well I guess I have to go back to my situation.’"

Foster grew tired of witnessing troubling trends for domestic violence victims. As a social worker and founder of Amber R.I.S.E., she believes that if she can assist even a handful of women and children, she is fulfilling her purpose.

"I myself have been a victim of domestic violence as well as sexual assault twice by gunpoint," Foster shared.

After opening the safe home in the summer of last year, Foster began housing survivors just a few weeks ago. It’s a house that features three bedrooms. She wanted the location to be discreet, so it remains undisclosed. The home was renovated to provide a secure environment where survivors can feel safe.

However, Katrina is in need of donations to continue her daily operations. This challenge is echoed among many other domestic violence centers across Hampton Roads.

Currently, the shelter accommodates a few women, with their length of stay determined by individual needs. The safe home is also pet-friendly.

For more information on how to support the Amber R.I.S.E. safe home, or if you need help, click here.