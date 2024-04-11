Former Richneck administrator charged with child neglect to appear in court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former administrator at Richneck Elementary School, who's facing felony child neglect charges in connection to a student shooting former teacher Abby Zwerner, is appearing in court today.

Ebony Parker is scheduled to be in court this morning to advise attorney arrangements. Parker was the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 6, 2023, when a then-6-year-old boy shot Zwerner in her classroom.

Last month, Parker was charged with eight counts of felony child neglect and disregard life in connection to the shooting.

A special grand jury report outlines Parker's alleged actions on the day of the shooting. Some of the allegations included in the report are as follows:



Parker ignored multiple warnings from various staff members, including Zwerner, that the child had a gun. She also ignored reports about his behavior being out of line.

The day of the shooting, Zwerner went to Parker's office to tell her the child was in a violent mood. Parker did not acknowledge Zwerner or look up from her computer.

Parker was standing outside of her office when someone came into the main office saying someone had been shot. Parker went into her office, shut the door, and remained there until police arrived.

Zwerner's attorneys said the following about the report: "The grand jury report reveals a systemic failure that led to the shooting of Abby Zwerner. Most shocking is the apparent cover up of disciplinary records before and after the shooting. We are grateful for the work of the special grand jury and the answers they have provided this community."

The Newport News School Board also released a statement Thursday morning on the grand jury report.

We thank the Special Grand Jury for their Report on the investigation of the January 6, 2023 Richneck Elementary School Shooting and for their recommendations. We have implemented a number of positive changes since this incident and will continue to do so in the future.



Safety of students and staff remain a top priority for the School Board.

News 3 has a crew at today's hearing. This article will be updated accordingly.