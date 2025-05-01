Former substitute teacher investigated for 'alleged incident' with student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A substitute teacher is being investigated due to an incident involving a student, according to Newport News Public Schools.

This incident took place on Dec. 2024. A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools says that it was immediately reported to Child Protective Services, and the Newport News Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed that the person is no longer substituting at their schools.

