Friday Night Nets, a free youth basketball program, returns to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday Night Nets, a basketball initiative aimed at keeping kids and young adults out of trouble, is returning to Newport News this summer.

The free event will be held at Denbigh Community Center and Achievable Dream Tennis Center every Friday night until Aug. 22.

Youth, 17 and under, are allowed to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — anyone over 18 can play from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Basketball is the main focus of the weekly event, but there are also plenty of other fun activities for attendees, such as free food, haircuts, eGaming, and many community resources.

This program was started by Mayor Phillip Jones last year with the intent to curb crime among the city's youth.

Returning attendee Antonio Clements says this program helps keep him busy.

"I can get into a couple of situations that I know I shouldn't be involving myself in, but on the court it's just on the court," Clements said.

Registration is open on the Newport News Parks and Recreation website.