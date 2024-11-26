Here are some tips to have a safe Thanksgiving and prevent kitchen fires

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thanksgiving is this week and while you prep your dishes, fire departments want you to keep safety in mind.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so you don't want to see it go up in flames. Kitchen fires are the number one cause of house fires and injuries. Newport News Fire Department shares tips on how you can enjoy those tasty meals safely.

"The biggest thing that we experience is people deep frying their turkeys. We just want you to be careful with any cooking oils" said Newport News Fire Department Chief, Wesley Rogers.

Watch related coverage: Hosting for Thanksgiving? Let us help you set the table

Hosting for Thanksgiving? Let us help you set the table

Frying the big bird! Yes it's delicious to eat, but firefighters say that's one of the main ways to spark a fire, if you don't do it properly. You should only fry a turkey outside and away from your home and never fry a turkey in the garage or on the porch. Firefighters also say stand by the pan.

Don't cook and leave the kitchen unattended because that could led to a stove, grease, or oven fire. Also there's one thing the fire chief says you always want to have in your home.

"Always make sure you have working smoke detectors. Make sure that there checked properly and that you test them, especially with a lot of people in your home. You want to ensure in an event where an emergency takes place that there all aware and can get out safe" said Chief Rogers.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk woman cooks Thanksgiving dinner for her community

Norfolk woman cooks Thanksgiving dinner for her community

Deputy Chief Jovon Stafford shares some more tips:



Establish a 3' foot "Kids & Pets Free Zone" around any area where hot foods or drinks are prepared. Have activities that keep kids out of the kitchen during this busy time. Outside the kitchen, provide games, puzzles, books, etc., to keep them busy. Kids can also be involved with preparations with recipes that can be made outside of the kitchen area. Just in case, turn the handles inward on the stove and countertop to avoid spills.

Keep a lid nearby when you are cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan, turning off the burner, and then leaving the pan covered until it has cooled.

Eliminate clutter in the kitchen. A clean work area allows for better efficiency and fewer chances for mishaps.

Keep matches and lighters out of reach of curious childrens hands.

Do not leave lit candles unattended or in places where children or pets could knock them over.

Watch related coverage: Tips on how to manage heightened stress levels during the holiday season

Tips on how to manage heightened stress levels during the holiday season

If you need to use a fire extinguisher, you want to remember the PASS method. Pull the pin, aim the nozzle, squeeze the handle, and sweep across the fire.