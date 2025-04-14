How Newport News law enforcement, community partners are trying to curb domestic violence deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new report out of Newport News is taking a look at strategies to help prevent domestic violence deaths.

A domestic violence survivor says more needs to be done.

"My story looks like fear, rage, and resilience" said Kioni Jefferson, a domestic violence survivor.

Kioni has certainly overcome the odds.

"I fought until I couldn't swing anymore. In that process, my eye was blacked, my lip was busted again, all three bones were broken in my left ear, and my eardrum was blown out. He strangled me and told me, 'die b**** die,'" said Kioni.

After hearing those words, Kioni knew enough was enough.

She was with her ex-partner for close to 10 years. Years later, she and her kids are still recovering from the trauma she says they endured. It's something she doesn't want others to experience.

"As an advocate for domestic violence awareness, it seems like the numbers are still staying constant," said Kioni. "We would like to see them go down further but it's not happening as fast as we would like."

The Newport News Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, comprised of law enforcement personnel and other community partners in the city, released a preliminary report. The report says from 2017 to 2025, a total of 234 homicides occurred in Newport News. Of those, 21% were related to domestic violence.

The report found that most domestic-related homicides occurred within shared residences, and 75% of the time, firearms were used.

The team used the findings to make several recommendations to help curb domestic violence. These include ongoing training to help identify and report suspected abused or neglected children, expanding education on firearm safety and increasing support for victim advocacy services.

"The education piece is a critically important piece. The second piece you see from the report is providing resources to folks so they can really handle these situations appropriately," said Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn.

Gwynn says a safe community requires partnerships that go beyond the walls of the courthouse. He also stated how the Commonwealth Attorney's Office has started to engage with students at Newport News Public Schools to educate teens on how to identify domestic violence and dating violence, as well as how to get help.

Although Kioni‘s abuser was never convicted, she shares this message to her younger self: "Nothing you did or will do will ever justify someone putting their hands on you in that matter. You're worth more. My current self would apologize to her for not knowing that at that time."