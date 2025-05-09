Ketchmore Kids, a Newport News nonprofit, faces setbacks after DOJ cuts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Amid the Trump administration's effort to slash government spending, the U.S Department of Justice cut millions of dollars in grants to nonprofits that work to reduce violence and support victims.

Ketchmore Kids, a local nonprofit aimed at protecting and empowering youth, is trying to move forward after a grant it primarily relied on was cut. While it's an all hands on deck effort to take back the community, Troy Ketchmore, director of Ketchmore Kids, says this cut is a significant setback.

"We out there on the ground, we're dealing with pill poppers, and shooters and whoever else that we can try and help to change their lives. With a stroke of a pen [they] halt everything, [with] no regard for the work we put in," Ketchmore said.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth nonprofit faces challenges after DOJ grant funding cut

Portsmouth nonprofit faces challenges after DOJ grant funding cut

The Trump administration says cuts are aimed at reducing "wasteful spending and bloated bureaucracy." On the other hand, Ketchmore feels like it's a slap in the face.

The nonprofit was the sub-recipient of a three-year, $2 million Department of Justice grant. That funding was meant to help Ketchmore Kids focus on reducing gun violence while enhancing public safety.

Last year's funding came through, but the nonprofit has not received funding for 2025.

Watch related coverage: Food banks face surging demand amid cuts to federal aid, rising grocery prices

Food banks face surging demand amid cuts to federal aid, rising grocery prices

"A lot of that money is spent on relocation, housing, transportation, you name it," Ketchmore added.

Serving over 100 children, Ketchmore has made a promise to not give up on them. His passion for Newport News stems from the 27 years he spent in prison for a murder that evidence later proved he did not commit. He was inspired to use his story as a lesson for the next generation.

"Trying to keep them not go through what I went through, and I'm trying to help them put themselves in a better situation," Ketchmore said.

Watch related coverage: Federal spending freeze leads to 'chaos' for Chesapeake nonprofit

Federal spending freeze leads to 'chaos' for Chesapeake non-profit

It's a team effort to reduce violence while building up the community. Other local community activists from Give Back 2 Da Block, the Abu Unity Foundation, and the Safer Together initiative, stood alongside Ketchmore to prove his point and show support.

While cuts have been made, these leaders are coming up with other ways to continue activities and programs for kids.

"Going forward with whatever resources we have, we are going to do exactly what we can and we won't stop" Ketchmore said.

Community activist leaders say they have until May 22 to submit an appeal justifying why their funding should continue.