Loved ones react to guilty verdict in 2023 Newport News triple murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A jury convicted Dimair Jones on seven charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, in connection with a triple homicide inside a Newport News home in August 2023.

Monroe McGilvary, Alvin Holiday, and Derek Jones were shot and killed inside a home in northern Newport News.

Jones was arrested in April 2025 and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Last week, a jury convicted him on all seven counts.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced in October and could face up to life in prison.

Tevaris Bradby, the son of victim Monroe McGilvary, described his father as someone who brought joy to everyone around him.

"All around good guy, he was loved," Bradby said.

"My dad was an outgoing person. He was the life of the party. He was a DJ. Every time he was around it was good times. He was the life of the party," Bradby said.

Bradby and Jennifer Jones-Futrell, who was once married to Derek Jones, were both present in court every day of the trial.

Jones-Futrell said the verdict brought a measure of justice for three families left without their loved ones.

"It was definitely important to get justice in this case. We had three men that were killed. Three families that were affected that have lost loved children without their fathers," Jones-Futrell said.

"This was very senseless and I don't think anything justifies murder and I am very pleased he was found guilty," Jones-Futrell said.

For Bradby, the verdict brought many emotions.

"It was a lot of emotion. Of course I was happy, but I still can't bring my father back," Bradby said.

Bradby also reflected on the importance of the case being solved.

"It was very important. It was a good thing that we got somebody like that off the streets," Bradby said.

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