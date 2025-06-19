Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Man accused of murdering woman near 27th Street in Newport News

Top Stories: Thursday, June 19
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead about a month ago, according to Newport News police.

Benjamin Carter, 29, of Newport News, was arrested on June 14 and charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses, police say.

Police say on May 25 around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 27th Street and Wickham Avenue. There, police say they found Karen Yvonne Watkins, 37, suffering from "at least one" gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew thanked his department's detectives and the city's investment in technology, as both contributed to the investigation.

Carter has a hearing scheduled for June 23.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway