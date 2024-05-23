Watch Now
Man arrested, charged in Newport News shooting

Posted at 11:20 AM, May 23, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is facing charges related to an incident last week where a woman was shot and then had climbed onto the hood of a school bus on Roanoke Avenue, Newport News Police said Thursday.

Reginald Leon Carner Jr., 33, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police had arrived on scene before 8 a.m. on Friday, May 17 to find a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman had "apparently" climbed onto the hood of a school bus, police said.

No students on the bus were injured, but police have not explained further why she jumped on the bus, nor shared her current condition after the shooting.

