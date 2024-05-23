Man arrested, charged in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is facing charges related to an incident last week where a woman was shot and then had climbed onto the hood of a school bus on Roanoke Avenue, Newport News Police said Thursday.

Reginald Leon Carner Jr., 33, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Newport News Woman climbs onto school bus after being shot in Newport News Web Staff

Police had arrived on scene before 8 a.m. on Friday, May 17 to find a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman had "apparently" climbed onto the hood of a school bus, police said.

No students on the bus were injured, but police have not explained further why she jumped on the bus, nor shared her current condition after the shooting.