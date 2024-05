NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman who was shot in Newport News Friday morning climbed onto the hood of a school bus, police said.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue. When police arrived, they found the woman on the bus suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to the hospital.

No children on the bus were injured and parents were notified, police said.

The suspect and the victim appear to have known each other, police added.