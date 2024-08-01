Man arrested in connection to bank robbery that ended with police shooting, killing a suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union that ended with police shooting and killing a suspect over the weekend.

Martel Joffrion, 45, was arrested and charged with the following, police say: conspiracy to commit robbery; conspiracy to commit entering bank, armed, with intent to commit larceny while armed; conspiracy to commit grand larceny; and possession of ammunition by violent felon.

Watch previous coverage: Mother of man shot and killed by Newport News police after reported bank robbery shocked, heartbroken

Mother of man shot and killed by Newport News police after reported bank robbery shocked, heartbroken

Police say the armed robbery happened on Saturday, July 27 around 11:50 a.m. An employee at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Avenue told police that a man entered the bank with a firearm and demanded money. The man left the bank with cash and got inside a car, police say.

Officers found the car with three people inside, police say. Joffrion, who was driving the car, and a woman got out of the car and were detained, police say.

A man got out of the back seat of the car and pointed a firearm directly at officers, police say. When officers returned fire, the shots hit the man, police say.

The man, later identified as 39-year-old Stephen Allan Williams from Hampton, was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police say.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News police shoot, kill suspect in armed bank robbery on Jefferson Ave.

NNPD names suspect killed after armed bank robbery

Police told News 3 that Williams was the man who entered the bank.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated, which is standard protocol in these situations, according to police.