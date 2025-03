NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was found with a gunshot wound in an area near Forrest and Woods Drive, according to Newport News police.

Around 5:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area. Newport News police say they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound upon arrival.

The man was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries, according to Newport News police.

Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available.