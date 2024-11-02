Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Man killed in Marshall Ave. shooting: Newport News Police

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting according to the Newport News Police Department. It happened Friday night in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Marshall Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name and did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search