Man killed in Marshall Ave. shooting: Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting according to the Newport News Police Department. It happened Friday night in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Marshall Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name and did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.