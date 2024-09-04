Missing Newport News woman found dead in Maine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Autumn Danielle Cleveland, a woman reported from Newport News, was found dead in Dayton, Maine, according to Maine State Police.

Cleveland, 23, was last seen on Saturday, August 31 in Newport News, and was reported missing by Virginia State Police.

She was found dead in a parked car in Maine two days later along Goodwins Mills Road in Dayton, MSP said — a town about 10 miles southwest of Portland.

The cause and manner of Cleveland's death is under investigation by Maine State Police.