Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Newport New-Williamsburg Airport ranks among top unusual TSA finds in 2024

Most included unique ways people tried to sneak weapons and drugs onto airplanes last year. (Scripps News)
PHF multi-tool in shoe 10-11-24.JPG
PHF Multi-tool 2 10-11-24.png
PHF multi-tool A 10-11-24.png
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF) has made the list of the top 10 most unusual finds at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints in 2024.

In the no. 9 spot, a man traveling to Charlotte from PHF triggered the metal detector when his shoes set off the alarm. A closer inspection by TSA revealed a utility knife concealed in the canvas of one shoe.

When questioned about the knife, the man claimed he was unaware it was there, despite it being a bulky item folded inside its case.

He surrendered the utility knife to TSA and was permitted to board his flight to Charlotte International Airport.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device