Newport New-Williamsburg Airport ranks among top unusual TSA finds in 2024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF) has made the list of the top 10 most unusual finds at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints in 2024.

In the no. 9 spot, a man traveling to Charlotte from PHF triggered the metal detector when his shoes set off the alarm. A closer inspection by TSA revealed a utility knife concealed in the canvas of one shoe.

When questioned about the knife, the man claimed he was unaware it was there, despite it being a bulky item folded inside its case.

He surrendered the utility knife to TSA and was permitted to board his flight to Charlotte International Airport.