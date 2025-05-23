Newport News City Council approves $4M towards Newport News-Williamsburg airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va— Newport News City Council approved $4 Million dollars to keep Newport News Williamsburg Airport operating.

Terry Curl who lives less than a mile away from Newport News-Williamsburg airport is concerned for the airport's future.

$4 million is a band-aid, and what is that band-aid going to do? What does that band aid cover? said Terry who frequently flies out of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Earlier this month Newport News City Council approved $4M out of the city's budget to ensure the airport stays afloat. Mayor Phillip Jones and Newport News City Manager Alan Archer shared this quote:

“The city of Newport News remains committed to supporting the Peninsula Airport Commission with a total contribution of $4 million for Fiscal Year 2026. This includes $3 million dedicated to operations and up to $1 million allocated for current capital projects. The appropriate funding source will be identified at that time based on feasibility and availability. Depending on the source of the funding, separate appropriation by City Council may not be required. This approach provides the city with the flexibility to meet its commitment in the most responsible and efficient manner. Should there be any changes or developments, we will be sure to keep you informed.”

— Mayor Phillip Jones and Alan K. Archer, City Manager

"If that 4 million is not going to produce or harvest to make it beneficial then that's a concern" Curl added.

City leaders say the funding would include $3 million dedicated to airport operations, and up to $1 million for other projects.

Travis Taylor an Economics Professor at Christopher Newport University weighed in, about how this funding could help keep their airport afloat.

Ultimately the city and it's citizens need to make a decision about how much they value the amenities, and the prominence associated with having a local airport right at home" said Taylor.

Travis said he's skeptical the funding boost will bring in more passengers and that an expansion into manufacturing or research would encourage airlines to bring additional passenger service.

"The issue is the consolidation of the industry on the supply side and the demand leakage in relative proximity to cut to our competitors in Norfolk and Richmond" he added.

The Peninsula Airport Commission shared this statement saying:

The Peninsula Airport Commission (the “PAC”) is appreciative of the City of Newport News’ support of PHF to maintain stability and position the airport for future growth and availing itself of emerging technologies and opportunities. The PAC is committed to retaining our existing commercial air service and general aviation community while exploring diversification of uses to bring other aviation and aerospace functions to the airport. In partnership with the Economic Development Authority of the City of Newport News, we are advancing our business ready site tier status on both the west and east sides of the airport. Recent terminal improvements (and planned future terminal improvements) will contribute to positioning PHF to be a major contributing asset to the future of aviation in our region.

News 3 is still working to learn the next steps for the airport's financial future.