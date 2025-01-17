Newport News event honors the legacy of MLK by giving free meals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Community members are uniting to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving hot meals during the annual Feeding 5000 event—preparations are currently underway to ensure the event is a success this Sunday.

“One of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said is that one thing we can do is serve,” said Andrew Shannon, founder of Feeding 5000.

For three decades, Feeding 5000 has been a staple on the Peninsula, focusing on feeding families and celebrating King’s legacy through song. In anticipation of Sunday’s event, volunteers are busy cooking and packaging meals that will be distributed to dozens of families, including mobile distributions.

Shannon emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“We’re reaching the needs of those who may be socially or economically disadvantaged and marginalized, but we’re also bringing leadership together to make a difference,” said Shannon.

When asked what he hopes participants take away from Feeding 5000, Shannon replied, “That we care. That we genuinely love and care about our community.”

Although the event is called Feeding 5000, Shannon believes they will exceed that number this year, especially with a series of Martin Luther King Jr. events scheduled for the weekend, including the return of the MLK Parade.

