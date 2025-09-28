Newport News launches contractor's academy to boost small businesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va— The City of Newport News is equipping small businesses with the resources to compete for government contracts through its new Fall 2025 Contractors Academy.

The five-session workshop series started September 25th and runs through November 6th, held on Thursday's from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Newport News Main Street Library (110 Main St.). The academy will offer practical guidance on identifying opportunities, preparing proposals, and understanding procurement processes.

Small and emerging business leaders can attend the full series or choose individual sessions based on their interests.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “Through programs like the Contractors Academy, we’re helping entrepreneurs gain the tools and expertise to pursue city contracts and expand their businesses right here in Newport News.”

Additionally, the city will host the “Serve the City: Food Service Provider Forum” on October 9 and 23. This event offers restaurant owners, caterers, food truck operators, and other food service professionals a behind-the-scenes look at how the city procures food services. Speakers will include representatives from the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, Newport News Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, Fire Department, and Parks & Recreation.

The city also plans to offer advanced sessions in Spring 2026, focusing on topics such as financing, insurance, and other key areas of business development. Through these initiatives, Newport News is reinforcing its commitment to boost economic development and ensure that all business owners have the tools they need to thrive.

For registration and details about upcoming workshops and events click here.