Newport News leaders, families discuss next steps to address coal dust

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families who live near the coal terminal in downtown Newport News worry that it has negatively impacted their health for too long — meanwhile, city leaders continue to search for solutions.

"It really pisses me off that there making money off our health disparity" said Yugonda Sample-Jones.

Sample-Jones lives in downtown Newport News and she's fed up with the companies transporting coal near her house. She says coal dust not only accumulates on her home, but it impacted her firsthand when her son developed asthma.

"We moved here from South Carolina and he didn't have any problems. He was playing sports in South Carolina with no breathing problems. It wasn't shortly after moving back to Newport News in the east end that these breathing issues occurred" Sample-Jones added.

The City of Newport News failed to get a $20 million federal grant it hoped would help address these coal dust concerns in the Southeast Community. However, Mayor Phillip Jones says he remains committed to addressing the issue.

"It's about increasing the quality of life for all residents and all people just not in Newport News but Hampton Roads" the mayor said.

The Peninsula Health District conducted a study in 2005 concerning asthma in Newport News. The report found that asthma rates in the Southeast part of Newport News, nearest to the coal terminals, were more than double than the city-wide average.

This is why Sample-Jones joined Empower All, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on social and environmental issues addressing coal dust pollution. She's made it her mission to place coal dust sensors in nearby families' yards.

"We have 22 that are close to the terminals. We have some more that we want to place in Newport News and along the railroad tracks" Sample-Jones expressed.

Mayor Jones sits on the EPA's local government advisory committee. It consists of elected officials from around the country to provide guidance on EPA regulations. He believes community involvement plays a key role in making this issue known.

Mayor Jones also mentioned how he remains dedicated to forming connections to the Trump administration to keep this issue on their radar.