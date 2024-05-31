Newport News man dies after dump truck hits him in construction zone

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News man died after he was hit by a dump truck while working in a Goochland County construction zone Thursday night, according to state police.

The man, Dennis Wayne Parton II, was working in a construction zone on Patterson Ave. near Westcreek Parkway around 10 p.m. when the crash happened, police say.

A dump truck was pulling into the milling area of the construction zone, police say. When the truck was backing up, police say it hit Parton.

Parton did not survive, police say.

Police say the crash is under investigation. We'll provide updates once we learn more.