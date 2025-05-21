Newport News police report a 42% decrease in homicides this year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This time last year, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones announced he wanted to reduce gun violence and homicides in the city by 15%.

Newport News police accepted the challenge. Police Chief Steve Drew says so far this year, non-fatal shootings are down 14% and homicides are down by 42%.

"I want to make sure that we don't over-police neighborhoods and communities. I want to make sure that we have resources in neighborhoods and communities where we're seeing upticks or spikes in violence," said Chief Steve Drew.

Marshall Courts is one neighborhood the department has poured more resources into to mitigate crime. News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones went to the area and came across a man who has been living there for over 20 years. He says he's seen it all, including some of his friends becoming victims of crime right where they live.

Yet, he says the police are always there when you need them.

Chief Drew says one reason gun violence and homicides are down this year is because of their partnerships with community organizations.

"If it's just left up to the police department, it's going to be a struggle. Every one of those numbers represent an individual, they represent a family, a community in our city and they matter, they’re important,” said Drew.

Last year, the city implemented 15 community partnerships serving more than 8,000 people.

The chief says ShotSpotter technology, which detects gunshots, and recovering illegal guns have also made a difference in tackling gun violence.

Families say they hope officers keep a presence in Marshall Courts so everyone, especially senior citizens, stay safe.