Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Newport News Shipbuilding with intentionally faulty welds on submarines and aircrafts

Newport News Shipbuilding 1
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The president of Newport News Shipbuilding, Jennifer Boykin, discovered the quality of welds on some submarines and aircrafts were faulty.

In addition, Boykin suspected the welds were done by welders who knowingly violated various weld procedures.

Watch: Norfolk Naval Shipyard secure after 2 unrelated incidents prompt lockdown

Norfolk Naval Shipyard secure after 2 unrelated incidents prompt lockdown

"This issue was brought to light by shipbuilders who did the right thing and came forward by either self-reporting or calling the HII OpenLine," said Boykin on Facebook. "I thank them for their honesty and bravery."

After an investigation was conducted, the Department of Justice was called.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚