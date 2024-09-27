Newport News Shipbuilding with intentionally faulty welds on submarines and aircrafts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The president of Newport News Shipbuilding, Jennifer Boykin, discovered the quality of welds on some submarines and aircrafts were faulty.

In addition, Boykin suspected the welds were done by welders who knowingly violated various weld procedures.

"This issue was brought to light by shipbuilders who did the right thing and came forward by either self-reporting or calling the HII OpenLine," said Boykin on Facebook. "I thank them for their honesty and bravery."

After an investigation was conducted, the Department of Justice was called.