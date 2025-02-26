Newport News trio convicted in 2017 violent crime spree each sentenced to life

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three Newport News men were given life sentences in connection to a series of violent crimes that included shootings, murders, robberies, car thefts and high-speed chases in 2017.

Ronzel "Bone/Bizzy" Dixie, 31, Kwaimain "Kwa" Redmon, 30, Meko "Gangsta/9-Ball" Brown Jr., and others, were connected to at least seven shootings, five murders, four commercial robberies, three drug robberies, three car thefts, and two high-speed chases from police. The three men were convicted by a federal jury.

The crimes took place from Jan. 16, 2017, through November 2017, according to evidence presented at the trial. The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia put out a press release that includes a full breakdown of this crime spree.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News trio convicted for string of violent crimes

Newport News trio convicted in violent crime spree

Dixie was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, five counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death.

Dixie was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences plus a consecutive 30 years.

Redmon was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, three counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death.

Watch previous coverage: Man sentenced for connection with Newport News shooting of off-duty officer

Hampton Roads Regional Jail employee critically injured in second Newport News shooting

Redmon was sentenced to life in prison plus a consecutive 57 years.

Brown was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison plus a consecutive 54 years.