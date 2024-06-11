Newport News trio convicted in violent crime spree

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three men from Newport News have been convicted of charges related to a violent crime spree, that included several shootings and multiple murders.

Ronzel Monte Dixis, Kwaimain Shy'de Redmon, and Meko Montez Brown Jr. were found guilty on Monday of at least seven shootings, multiple murders, four commercial robberies, three drug robberies, three grand theft autos, and two high-speed chases, according to the Attorney General for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The crimes took place from Jan. 16, 2017, through November 2017, according to evidence presented at the trial.

The attorney general said the men were armed during their spree with multiple firearms including Uzi-style firearms and various handguns.

Dixie was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, five counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death.

Redmon was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, three counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a firearm resulting in death.

Brown was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Dixie faces a mandatory minimum of 38 years to life in prison; Redmon faces a mandatory minimum of 17 years to life in prison; and Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 21 years to life in prison.

All three will face sentencing on Jan. 30, 2025.

For a full timeline of the trio's crimes please view the original press release on the attorney general's website.