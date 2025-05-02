Newport News woman accused of concealing 92-year-old mother's body, forging records

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman is charged with concealing a body and forging records after police found her elderly mother's body in a Newport News home, according to the city's police department.

Police say a relative who lives out of town requested a welfare check in the 1200 block of Hampton Avenue. That's near the Magruder neighborhood of Newport News.

When police executed a search warrant at the home on April 18, they found a 92-year-old woman who was dead.

The woman's daughter, Zelia Spruce, 74, of Newport News, was arrested on April 29, police say. She's facing several charges, including prohibition against concealment of a dead body, forging public records, and obtaining documents from the DMV when not entitled.

Police did not share a cause of death, as they are still investigating.