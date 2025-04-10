Newport News woman gives dozens of prom dresses and suits to students for free

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With prom season around the corner, one Newport News woman is making it her mission to ensure all students have the chance to get dressed up for the big dance.

"There's a dress for any style, any look" said Terry Curl, who started this prom giveaway right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

From clothes, to accessories, shoes, and even makeup. Terry is the woman behind it all. She wants everyone to feel a sense of dignity when students walk into their schools for prom and even ring dances.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News woman collects prom dresses to donate to teens

Newport News woman collects prom dresses to donate to teens

This year, Curl added suits to her lineup, to ensure the guys can also get an outfit that's free of charge. She was inspired to start this program after a student told her they weren't going to prom because they couldn't afford an outfit. Since then, it's been Curl's mission to give students a sense of confidence, purpose, and beauty.

"It's for whoever needs it. I started off first at just one school, then it went to Newport News. Last year we did pop up shops at all the schools that invited us, so it's gotten bigger and bigger" Curl added. "It's been a whirlwind but a blessing. It's been good just to be able to see their faces and know how happy they are"

To give back even more, Curl's having a big giveaway April 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kiln Creek Rec Center. Those interested can contact Terry at (757) 921-2555.