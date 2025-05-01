NNPD open homicide investigation after woman is found dead with 'suspicious' injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police found a woman's body inside a home Wednesday night.

Police say just before 9 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Antrim Drive in response to a report of an unresponsive person. There, officers found a women inside a home who was not breathing. She died at the scene, police say.

The woman has been identified by police as Imani Parrish, 28, of Newport News.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, citing the "suspicious nature of [Parrish's] injuries."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, never have to testify in court and can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for tips leading to an arrest.