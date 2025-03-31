Police identify woman who was found dead inside Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified a woman who officers recently found dead inside a Newport News home.

The city's police department say they believe 41-year-old Jerrice Wilkerson of Newport News was killed.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, officers were sent to the the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue in reference to a person who had died.

After police found Wilkerson inside the home, they ruled her death a homicide. The cause of death is still being investigated.

At this time, police haven't named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.