Police release picture, description of suspect in deadly Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a man was shot to death in Newport News, police are asking for the public's help in finding the person they've identified as a suspect.

Top Stories: Body found in Ocean View, space heater fire, road rage arrest

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27., ShotSpotter - technology that pinpoints where triggers are pulled - alerted police about shots fired in the 1100 block of 35th St., according to NNPD.



There, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Police say he was taken to the hospital, but didn't survive.

The man has since been identified by police as Jave Edwards Jr., 38, from Newport News.

After investigating, police have named a suspect: Paul Mulleano, a 39-year-old man from Newport News.

Police shared the following description of Mulleano (pictured below): Black; about 5'11" and 145 lbs.; hazel eyes; possibly has pink and black braids. He goes by the name "Goo-Goo," police added.

Newport News Police Department

Warrants for Mulleano's arrest were issued on Jan. 29, and they include second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other weapons offenses, police said.

Anyone with information on Mulleano's whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.