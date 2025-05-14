Residents of Newport News apartment complex furious following nearly 20 car break-ins

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than a dozen families living at The Villages of Stoney Run in Newport News had their windows smashed in.

"Criminals doing something to me for no reason makes my blood boil," said William Beagle, whose car was recently broken into.

Beagle, who just moved to the complex, wasn't the only victim.

"My car and my wife's car were broken into," Beagle told News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones, adding that both cars were locked at the time.

The cost for repairs were certainly not cheap.

"Everything I spent, including the cars and additional things, was about $1,000," he added.

Newport News police confirmed that nearly 20 cars were tampered with.

William was one of the lucky ones whose car was repaired quickly.

"A lot of people come over here to this area that aren't even living here to have fun and enjoy the restaurants," Beagle says. "Now, their safety could be at risk."

William tells News 3 this isn't the first time this has happened: "I believe one of my neighbors, Antonio, had his car stolen from here."

Antonio Knox says last year, his car was stolen from the same lot. After that incident, he bought a Dodge Charger. Unfortunately, that car was broken into, leaving glass shattered on the floor from the busted window. He says his car door was also locked.

Both Knox and Beagle want to see more security.

"The thing that I'm in disbelief about is the fact that no cameras have been installed," Beagle stressed.

The situation is prompting some residents to look at other places to live, including Beagle.

"I will not be renewing my lease here. I am going to try and make it through the 11 months just to make my life easier, but after that, I will not be living here," he said.

Newport News police shared some tips on preventing vehicle theft: whether they're in plain sight or hidden, don't leave valuables in your car; park your car in a lit area; and always make sure your windows are rolled up and your car doors are locked.

News 3 reached out to the Breeden Company, who manages Stoney Run Apartments, about the car break-ins. They responded with the following statement:

"The Breeden Company, the managing entity of The Villages at [Stoney] Run Apartments, is actively addressing the recent vehicle break-ins reported within our community. We are fully engaged with the Newport News Police Department as they conduct their investigation and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our residents."

Newport News police say they do have a person of interest.