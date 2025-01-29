Scholarship program introduces students to law enforcement careers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a strong emphasis on supporting kids interested in law enforcement or criminal justice. When students enter high school, it's an opportunity for them to start considering their future careers, and the Newport News Sheriff's Office is here to help them figure it out.

“It also serves as a recruitment tool for us to say, ‘Hey, this is a field that is wide open, and you can make an honest living doing this job and serving your community" said Newport News Sheriff, Gabe Morgan.

High school seniors in Newport News and college students attending a Virginia school can apply for the Virginia Sheriff's Institutescholarship. Although the program has been in place for decades, Sheriff Morgan emphasizes that the need for applicants is more urgent than ever. He explains that scholarship programs like VSI serve as a recruitment tool for the department to address staffing shortages.

“Currently, I have about 40 vacancies, and that’s the most vacancies I’ve had in almost 20 years" Morgan added.

Amid a nationwide shortage of qualified individuals entering law enforcement, Sheriff Morgan notes that this scholarship program is one way to ignite interest among students who are still uncertain about their career paths.

For the 2025-2026 school year, full-time students may receive $1,000 scholarships, while part-time students may be awarded $500 scholarships.

Applicants must include a letter of recommendation from Sheriff Morgan, which can be obtained by scheduling an appointment at 757-926-3992. All required documents, must be uploaded here.