Secretary of Navy, Labor promote maritime industry during visit to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Secretary of the Navy is spending time in Hampton Roads to promote the need for more workers in the maritime industry.

Wednesday morning, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro toured the apprentice school at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, and local leaders were there as well.

According to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Hampton Roads employers need to fill more than 11,000 maritime-related jobs.

Del Toro said working at a shipyard is more than just a paycheck.

“The ships, the submarines that they’re building here in these shipyards is critical to our economic security, our national security. So there’s even a higher calling, a call to maritime service, they’d be fulfilling," said Del Toro.

Su said the apprentice school is part of what she calls the country’s opportunity infrastructure. She said the infrastructure connects people to jobs like those in the shipyard.

“We need the roads and bridges that connect people to the good jobs they want and need and employers to the people they want and need," Su emphasized. "Some of that is as basic as being clear that shipbuilding jobs are good jobs, that you can build up your community (and) support your community. You’ll live a secure life.”

As part of Wednesday's event, Su and Scott also presented the Hampton Roads Workforce Council with $6 million of grant funding to expand apprenticeship programming and strengthen public-private partnerships.