Six people displaced after 2nd-alarm fire: Newport News Fire Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News fire officials are investigating a 2nd-alarm fire that displaced six people Friday.

Newport News police and fire personnel responded to a blaze at 314 54th Street.

Fire Chief Wesley Rogers told News 3 a call for the fire came in at 4:57 p.m. and the first units arrived to the scene two minutes later. Rogers says firefighters noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the 3rd floor of the building.

It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the fire. Officials did not immediately estimate the amount of damage caused by the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.