Substitute teacher allegedly slammed Newport News elementary student's head into a desk, court docs say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A substitute teacher allegedly slammed a Newport News elementary student's head into a desk, according to court documents obtained by News 3.

Sharod Smithen, 31, from Newport News, is charged with misdemeanor assault, police say.

The charge stems from an alleged assault that reportedly happened on Wednesday, October 9 at Riverside Elementary School.

According to a criminal complaint through the Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, a student claims the teacher “grabbed the back of her neck really hard and slammed her head into the desk.” The complaint also stated that the principal said Smithen may have “physically assaulted several students.”

Smithen was released on summons and is expected in court on October 28.

Newport News Public Schools told News 3 he has been pulled from serving as a substitute.

News 3 reached out to Smithen, but he had no comment.