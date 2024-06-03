Team responding to mental heath emergency calls expands in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tucked away in an office park near City Center at Oyster Point, I found a small but important team ready to help people on some of their darkest days.

"Whether it's depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar, we see it all," explained Jennifer Royal, supervisor of Community Assistance Response in Newport News.

News 3 first reported on CARE in 2021, when the program launched. In the three years since, city leaders have expanded its offerings, and its roster, with three teams now ready to respond to mental health emergencies.

Newport News mental health response team

"It's a traumatic experience, not just for the people that's in crisis, but for everybody that's surrounding the situation itself," Royal adds.

What sets CARE apart is who makes up the team.

Royal, for example, has 17 years of experience in behavioral health. There's also a difference in the crisis response. There are no uniformed officers, handcuffs, or flashing police lights. That can make a big difference.

"It breaks down a tremendous barrier, because we come trained," Royal says. "We come with love, we come with compassion, and we come to listen to them."

The program also saves other city resources, easing the strain on police and EMS, for instance. The American Psychological Association estimates at least 20 percent of calls for service involve a mental health crisis.

Watch: Virginia Beach Pier event sparks conversation on mental health

Virginia Beach pier incident sparks conversation about mental health

"This just puts an ambulance back on the street" explains Thomas Breitbeil, an assistant chief in charge of EMS. "An ambulance is not tied up, taking a patient to the hospital, who doesn't need to necessarily go to the emergency room," he added.

The response from community members continues to be positive.

"It's actually been a blessing," says Roseanne Richardson, an LPN with Oyster Point Family Practice. She tells me the COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on patients and the help they received.

"They really need some communication, a lot of times, one on one, communication is vital," Richardson says. "And if all of that is left up to virtual, it's not going to be effective for them."

Richardson and other mental health care providers work closely with CARE to help fill the gap in services and get people the help they need.

"We need to come together and be that that person for someone who needs it," Jennifer Royal stresses.

Watch: Reducing the stigma of mental health at work

Reducing the stigma around talking about mental health at work

For its part, the city has already expanded CARE to three teams, to better provide coverage. They're looking to add even more support. It's a sign that what's happening here is working.

"It's easy to just touch somebody and go, but to still be there in the moment and help them after, I think it shows a lot of love. It shows that we are there and that they have more people out here that's willing to help them," Royal says.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 and you'll be connected with a professional in your area. Calls are accepted 24/7, are free, and callers can remain anonymous if desired.