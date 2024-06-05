Troopers looking for suspect who ran away after crashing into utility pole in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man ran away from his car after crashing into a utility pole overnight in Newport News, according to state police. Now, troopers are searching for the driver.

State police say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, a trooper saw a car run a stop sign in Newport News. A trooper then turned on their sirens and lights and chased after the car, police say.

The suspect's car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of J. Clyde Blvd. and Warwick Blvd., police say. He ran away, leaving the car and the passenger inside it behind, police added.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

As of this writing, state police and Newport News police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-750-8788 or #77 on a cell phone. You can also email state police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.