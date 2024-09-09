Two men wanted in connection with Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is searching for two people of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at the end of August.

Police responded to shots being fired near the 2400 block of Oak Avenue on Aug. 23 around 4 p.m.

An SUV had stopped near the 1300 block of 24th Street. Two individuals were standing nearby when the driver got out.

One of the men, a Black male wearing a gray hoodie with white pants, a gray backpack and a black hat, shot at the driver.

The Newport News Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or go online at P3tips.com.