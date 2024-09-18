Two teens murdered, school threats, highlighted during Newport News school board meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday night was the latest Newport News school board meeting after two teens were murdered, in just a week.

Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old was shot and killed on Gloucester Drive.

Last Tuesday, a 15 year old was shot and killed at a bus stop on 16th street.

"It’s kind of scary to send your kid off. We’re still going to the bus stop because of every thing that’s going on," Blue, one Newport News parent said who only wanted to give her first name.

The school board paid their respects in Tuesday night's meeting, to the teens who were killed with a moment of silence.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Newport News news Mayor Phillip Jones who says he’s taking action in a different way.

"The safety of these students is top of mind. That’s why I’m going to be walking kids to school tomorrow. There's going to be a lot of men walking out. We need men in the community making sure our kids get to school safely. Too many young Black men have lost their lives to gun violence," Jones said.

A spokesperson with the Newport News school district says there was a threatening social media post circulating online that threatened students safety.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Dr. James Graves, a Newport News teacher and president of the Newport News Teacher's Association about it.

"Those threats appear to be from people who think it’s a joke and this is not a joke," Graves said.

Here’s what he says the threatening social media post said:

"It said something like see you later and I’m going to shoot up some schools.' They named specific schools," Graves said.

"Was this a student who put that post up?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Graves. "I don’t know if it was a student. Whoever put the post up does," Graves said.

Chief Steve Drew says his department is taking social media threats seriously.

“Some people may think that’s funny. We don’t take that as a joke. There's going to be some charges from those things that are happening,” Drew said.

Police still have a lot of work to do. We still don’t know who’s responsible for killing two teens in Newport News.