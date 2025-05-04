VDOT announces long term lane closures on I-64 in Newport News starting May 5th

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Drivers on I-64 through Newport News can expect significant traffic impacts beginning as early as May 5th as the Virginia Department of Transportation begins a long-term bridge rehabilitation project that will last through at least 2025.

VDOT announced that a series of single-lane closures will be implemented at two key overpasses: J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

As part of the project, travel lanes in both directions of I-64 will be reduced from four lanes to three between exits 258 and 261. The lane reductions will roll out in phases:

J. Clyde Morris Boulevard: Lane closures could begin as early as Monday, May 5.

Hampton Roads Center Parkway: Closures are expected to begin on Monday, May 11.

VDOT leaders say the construction work is expected to continue through early 2026. The timeline could change based on weather conditions and construction schedules.

VDOT urges drivers to stay alert in work zones and plan for potential delays. Real-time updates will be available through the 511 Virginia traffic service and VDOT's social media channels.

For more details about the project clickhere.