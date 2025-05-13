Virginia Living Museum installs massive 40-foot dinosaur model for new exhibit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum has a new resident: a 40-foot model of a prehistoric dinosaur.

Watch: First look at Virginia Living Museum's Giganotosaurus dinosaur model

The massive Giganotosaurus dinosaur model was lifted by a crane and installed on the museum's conservation lawn Tuesday.

The dino is part of the museum's "Dinosaur Quest" summer exhibition, which aims to take visitors back in time to the prehistoric area. The exhibit will feature life-sized and animatronic dinosaur models, interactive exhibits, and educational programming.

The exhibit opens to the public on May 24 and runs until Sept. 7! For details, click here.