Wayback Burgers arrives to Hampton Roads, opens store in Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Rev up those fryers! A Connecticut-based burger franchise opened their newest location in the food court at Patrick Henry Mall on Friday.

This marks the third Wayback Burgers location to open in Virginia. The new store will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Newport News location will deliver fast-casual burgers and milkshakes made-to-order for shoppers on the go. The new Wayback Burgers store will also bring 25 new jobs to Newport News.

Wayback Burgers

Newport News residents and first-time franchisees, Altaf and Isabel Shaikh will operate the new Wayback Burger store.

“We were introduced to the brand through a recommendation, and from the start, the support and sense of community stood out. We're excited to bring high-quality food, great service and special offers to our neighbors," Shaikh said.

Wayback Burgers serves a wide-range of burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, and vegetarian-friendly burgers. There's even a "Cheeeesy" burger that features... you probably guessed it, four slices of melted American cheese coupled with two beef patties.

But, you can't have a burger place without any sides. This store offers fries, tater tots, onion rings, salads, fried pickles, and more. Blue Bunny ice cream is used as the base for their hand-dipped milkshakes.