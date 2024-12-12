Winter shelter in Newport News gives free healthcare to those experiencing homelessness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new partnership in Newport News gives unsheltered families a place to lay their heads at night, get a meal, and make some plans for what's next.

LINK of Hampton Roads, which operates the People Offering Resources Together (PORT) winter shelter program in Newport News, has partnered with Riverside Health. A registered nurse will be in PORT locations seven nights per week to provide health screenings, care for minor injuries and illnesses and provide referrals, if needed.

"You get a better understanding of what folks are going through that you really don't know about and regardless of their social economic status they're still people. I try to treat them the same as anyone else" said Kanisha Marshall, a nurse at Riverside Health.

Many of us focus on keeping warm but those experiencing homelessness are struggling to find security and safety. Health experts say those without a home often suffer from mental health issues and physical debilitation.

This collaboration, operating during PORT’s 20-week winter shelter season from November to March, is focused on ensuring the well-being of the most vulnerable members of the community by bringing health care directly to those in need.

Several churches across Newport News are opening their doors so families in need have a place to sleep. A registered nurse is also on site every night.

"We've had to screen for flu and COVID to make sure people are doing okay with their cold and cough. We've seen headaches, complaints of back ache or some abdominal conditions, but no major health conditions," said Debbie Campbell, a registered nurse who serves as the Director of Community Engagement at Riverside Health.

These nurses will carry over-the-counter medications that folks in a shelter may not have access to. Doctor appointments can also be made if larger health concerns arise.

"We're seeing more women this year, roughly between 25 to 30 women a night. We're seeing more families, larger families then what we've seen in the past, and of course we have more veterans then what we've had in the past," said LINK Interim Executive Director Elizabeth Parker.

Parker said the current housing crisis is driving more families into shelters.

On average LINK serves nearly 90 people in the shelter per day. So far, nearly 300 individuals have registered to get care. In their sixth week, leaders say intake has increased. As they finish out the rest of the year going into 2025, Newport News leaders will continue to offer support and kindness to those who need it most.

For more information about the PORT Winter Shelter schedule, or to learn how you can support this initiative, visit PORT Winter Shelter website. You can also learn more about the resources offered by Riverside by visiting their website.