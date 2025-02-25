Woman accused of murdering man she lived with in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman accused of murdering a man she lived with in Newport News has been arrested, the city's police department says.

Natlie Johnson, 64, was arrested on Tuesday. She's charged with first-degree murder and several firearms offenses, police say.

Police say Johnson lived at a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street with 61-year-old Donnell Bowles: the man she's accused of murdering.

Officers were sent to the home on Saturday following a report about an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found Bowles with serious injuries.

When speaking to officers, Johnson claimed that Bowles had returned to the home a short time ago. She claimed he told her he was assaulted at another location.

Bowles was taken to the hospital where he later died. During this time, police learned that he had been shot.

It is unclear when Johnson will appear in court. Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.