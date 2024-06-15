Woman fatally shot in armed altercation with police: Newport News Police Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) said an officer fatally shot a woman during an armed altercation with police early Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the 1100 block of Jebs Place at around 2:20 a.m. after learning of a person with a gun and additional reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers said they found an armed woman in a state of agitation. The officers said they made attempts to de-escalate the situation but ultimately due to the woman's actions an officer discharged his weapon.

Officers said they attempted to render care to the woman until medics arrived at which point she was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to reports made to the Hampton Police Division, the woman held two people at gunpoint in a car prior to the standoff.

She had allegedly demanded the driver take her to a specific location.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle leading the woman to exit the vehicle and leave on foot, police said.

Hampton police said the reports came directly from the occupants of the carjacked vehicle.

Police said the woman's weapon was reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

NNPD said that no officers were injured, and the officer who shot the woman was placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation.

Police said they would hold a press conference on Monday to provide further details on this incident.

