Woman was on phone with police during standoff that resulted in her death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The woman who was shot by Newport News police on Saturday pulled a gun on and "pistol whipped" the person who was driving her while another passenger was in the car, according to the press conference about the incident from Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Police provided an update Monday on the woman who was shot and killed by a police officer in what police are calling an "armed standoff." It happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Jebs Place.

Police said that Monae Bonaparte, 38, had called a friend for a ride from Portsmouth to Newport News in the early hours of Saturday morning.

During the ride police said she became agitated and pulled a gun, directing the driver to go to a specific location.

Police said they were unsure exactly what happened in that vehicle, but at some point, she jerked the wheel and eventually struck the driver with her firearm.

Sometime after Bonaparte struck the driver, they crashed into a parked car, at which point she ran off. A number of reports were then made to Hampton police, both the driver of the vehicle and another passenger were among those that made reports of the incident.

Shortly after that, police said they received reports of shots fired and learned that Mrs. Bonaparte was seen armed in a state of agitation.

Police said they attempted to approach her and de-escalate the situation, forming a line due to a lack of cover in the area where they found her.

Woman fatally shot in armed altercation with police: Newport News Police Department

Officers said they attempted to have a conversation with Mrs. Bonaparte for roughly 12 minutes, during which time she called 911 herself.

Mrs. Bonaparte spoke with the 911 dispatchers and requested they call her mother, while also making threats about what would happen if officers approached and threats of self-harm.

One officer reportedly moved in closer and created a line of sight. Police said that Mrs. Bonaparte aimed her gun at that officer and then he fired.

Officers immediately performed life-saving measures and transported Mrs. Bonaparte to the hospital where she died.

Neighbors told News 3 they first saw a car sideswipe other cars along 16th Street.

One neighbor, Danny Bartlett, spotted a car hitting his parked car on his security camera before the car drove down the street. He said he and a neighbor went outside to check out the damage.

"One of the cops had pulled out down the street there and we was just standing there waiting. Then we started hearing shots. And the cop told us, he was running up this way, 'you all go take cover because we have an active shooter,'" explained Bartlett.

He said he heard about five or six shots but didn't see what happened next.