15-year-old human trafficking survivor shares journey through artwork during Human Trafficking Awareness Month

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old human trafficking survivor showcased her healing journey through art at an emotional exhibit Saturday at the d'Art Center in Norfolk, displaying themes of loss, grief, and resilience.

The young artist is a resident of The Hallow, part of the Samaritan House nonprofit organization that provides housing and rehabilitation for trafficked youth between the ages 11-17. All profits from artwork sold at the exhibit went directly back to the survivor who created the pieces.

"So, the pieces represent the healing process for one of our victims. She's a victim of sex trafficking," said Robin Gauthier, executive director of Samaritan House.

The Hallow opened in May 2025 and can assist up to eight victims, having served five victims so far, according to Gauthier.

Brittany Horne, lead behavioral health assistant at The Hallow, works with trafficking victims daily and was moved by the survivor's progress.

"I get choked up sometimes when I think about it because I literally prayed for this. And so to be a part of it, is definitely an honor and I'm really excited to see what else that Samaritan House and the Hollow has for us," Horne said.

According to Samaritan House, Hampton Roads ranks 15th for human trafficking cases in the country, highlighting the importance of The Hallow's work.

"To be able to see the resident from the first month, to being able to like, host her own art show, is pretty amazing for me. But, I'm very proud," Horne said.

January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, bringing attention to this critical issue affecting communities nationwide. If you or someone you know needs residential services at The Hallow, you can make a referral by calling (757) 301-2565.

