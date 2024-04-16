2 charged in connection to stabbing at Ocean View Beach Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing in Norfolk's Ocean View Beach Park on Monday, police say.

Rodney Turner, 44, and Shannon Lichterman, 36, were arrested and charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy, according to police. Police say they're both from Norfolk.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, first responders found a man in the park who had been stabbed, police say.



The 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing, and police did not share potential motives.

We'll provide updates on the man's condition and any developments in the investigation as we learn more.