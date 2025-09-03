2 shot, injured in connection with 'person with a weapon call' on Berkley Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were shot and injured in connection with a "person with a weapon call" police responded to on E. Berkley Avenue Wednesday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the call in the 200 block of E. Berkley Avenue, police say. A News 3 crew at the scene saw police activity at a shopping center in the Berkley area.

Shortly after, police were informed of two walk-in patients at a hospital who had both been shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Detectives say the incidents — the two people who were shot and the call to E. Berkley Avenue — are related.

At this time, there's no information available on a potential suspect(s).

We will update this article as we learn more.